Gold, foreign currencies seized at Chennai airport; 2 held

Chennai, Mar 2 (PTI): Gold worth Rs 64.56 lakh and foreign currency valued at Rs 5.18 lakh has been seized by customs officials from passengers, including two Sri Lankan women at the airport here on Monday. In the first instance, gold concealed in the inner garments of the two women were recovered by air intelligence wing officials on their arrival from Colombo The value of the gold seized was Rs 54.61 lakh and they were arrested, a press release said.

In the second seizure, the officials recovered the yellow metal hidden in the baggage of a passenger who arrived here from Singapore. The gold rods were found concealed in air pumps in the baggage.

The gold rods were worth Rs 9.95 lakh, the release said. In the third seizure, the sleuths recovered 7,300 USD worth Rs 5.18 lakh from a passenger bound for Kuala Lumpur.

The passenger had concealed the foreign currency in his pant pocket and another bundle in his rectum..

