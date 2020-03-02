Missing JK woman traced in Punjab, reunited with family

A woman, who went missing about a month ago from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, was traced in Punjab and reunited with her family on Monday, police said. Shuma Bibi, a resident of Taraf Manjali village in the district, had gone missing on February 4. She was traced in Gurdaspur, a police spokesman said. He said the woman was brought back to Kathua and handed over to her family

Meanwhile, police arrested an absconder after a long hunt for eight years from Kathua district, the spokesman said. Mohammad Amin, a resident of Basholi, was wanted in a case registered against him at the Kathua police stateion in 2012 under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Ranbir Penal Code, he said.

