Man kills porcupine, posts video of cooking, eating it;held

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing and eating a porcupine in the Sindagi Forest range, forest officials said on Monday. The man from Kalaburagi district also posted on a social media platform a video of him cooking and eating it along with his friends.

He was arrested on March 1 based on the information posted on the website and a case was registered under the Wildlife Protection act, the officials said, adding a search is on for his friends. Porcupine is a protected animal under Schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

