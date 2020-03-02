Incredible India website would showcase tourism products of India: Patel

The Minister of State (IC) for Tourism & Culture, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel launched the multilingual Incredible India website in New Delhi today. The website is currently hosted in English and Hindi is now launched in Chinese, Arabic, and Spanish to attract tourists from these regions. On this occasion Secretary, Ministry of Tourism Shri Yogendra Tripathi, Director General, Ministry of Tourism Smt. Meenakshi Sharma, senior officials of the ministry, foreign delegates and stakeholders of the tourism industry were also present.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Prahlad Singh Patel said that the Incredible India website and mobile app, a digital initiative launched by the Ministry of Tourism, aims to showcase India as a popular tourist destination worldwide. Shri Patel said that our objective is to showcase various tourism products of India on a global platform and increase tourism awareness, attractions and opportunities by providing tourists with personalized and contextual digital experiences.

Shri Prahlad Singh said that today Incredible India website and mobile app are being launched in Chinese, Arabic and Spanish languages with the main objective of effectively connecting with visitors in countries where these languages are predominant, through web and social media platforms; and thus establish better contact with them.

He said that every year many tourists come to India from countries using these three languages. Many people from India also visit these countries for tourism and other purposes. He added that this exchange of tourists plays an essential role in making us understand and appreciate each other's culture. In 2019, India witnessed the arrival of more than 10.9 million foreign tourists, of which about 6 lakh people speak Chinese, about 2 lakh speak Arabic, and about 1 lakh 25 thousand speak Spanish.

Shri Patel said that immersive experience-based content is provisioned on the website through 360 degree-experience-based walk-throughs and stories and experiences related to Food & Cuisine, Heritage, Nature and Wildlife, Luxury, Spiritual, Adventure, Art, Shopping and much more.

Shri Patel said that the Ministry of Tourism's Incredible India 2.0 website aims towards showcasing the varied tourism products of India in a global arena by providing visitors with relevant, personalized and contextual digital experience escalating tourism awareness, attraction, and opportunities.

The website now comprises of a plethora of information around 165 destinations, 2700+ pages, 28 States + 9 UTs along with multiple attractions. The website which is currently hosted in English and Hindi is now launched in Chinese, Arabic, and Spanish with the primary objective to effectively engage the visitors across the web and social media platforms thereby providing an exciting experience to the travelers visiting the website from countries from where we witness major tourist footfall.

The website will be dynamic and constantly evolving with new designs and theme, periodically. Going forward, the website will be available in other major international languages.

(With Inputs from PIB)

