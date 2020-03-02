New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DEL90 RJ-CORONAVIRUS-LD-ITALIAN Italian tourist tests positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan, samples sent to Pune for confirmation Jaipur: An Italian tourist tested positive for coronavirus here on Monday and his blood samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for further confirmation, the state government said. .

DES41 RJ-PRIVILEGE MOTION Oppn moves privilege motion in Raj assembly as police summons MLAs for probe Jaipur: The Opposition moved a privilege motion against the police officials who summoned two RLP legislators for investigation into a case when the state assembly is in session. . DES53 PB-CAB-LD LOKAYUKTA Punjab govt okays Lokayukta Bill, consent of two-thirds of assembly a must for MLAs’ prosecution Chandigarh: The state Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to the draft Punjab Lokayukta Bill which allows the prosecution of MLAs, including the chief minister, if two-thirds of the assembly approves. .

DES59 PB-ASSEMBLY-RESOLUTION Punjab assembly seeks teaching Punjabi language compulsory till Class 10 Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a resolution asking the state government to make teaching Punjabi language compulsory in all schools till Class 10. . DES47 PB-SESSION-CONG MLA Cong MLA embarrasses own govt, says transport policy put on back burner Chandigarh: A Congress MLA embarrassed his own government on Monday, saying the Punjab government has put the transport policy on the back burner while passengers were being "looted" by a private bus operator. .

DES50 PB-AAP AAP stages walk out over minister's remarks against Valmiki community Chandigarh: AAP legislators on Monday walked out from the Punjab assembly over the alleged objectionable remarks against the Valmiki community by Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. . DES27 PB-CAB-RETIREMENT Punjab scraps service extension policy for employees Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday scrapped the policy of granting extension in service to its employees after retirement. .

DES30 PB-CORONAVIRUS-CONTINGENCY Coronavirus: 'Flu corners' to be set up in hospitals in Punjab Chandigarh: Amid scare over deadly coronavirus, the Punjab government on Monday announced emergency measures, including setting up of 'flu corners' in all government and private hospitals, in the event of any exigency. . DES58 HR-SESSION-BUDGET DISCUSSION Ruckus in Haryana Assembly after Cong member makes mention of RSS to take dig at ruling BJP Chandigarh: Ruckus prevailed in the Haryana Assembly on Monday after senior Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian made a mention of the RSS to take a swipe at the BJP-led government in the state alleging that it was the Sangh which was pulling the strings. .

DES25 HP-ASSEMBLY-DALITS Cong stages walkout of HP Assembly over 'discrimination' against Dalits in state Shimla: The opposition Congress on Monday walked out of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly over alleged discrimination against Dalits in the state. . DES33 UP-PRIYANKA-FARMERS UP govt anti-farmer, says Priyanka Mirzapur (UP): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of being anti-farmer, a day after people in Mirzapur opposed construction on land acquired by the government for a freight corridor. .

DES29 UP-SBSP-BHIM ARMY Bhim Army chief to join SBSP-led front: Party leader Lucknow: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad will join an Opposition front led by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president O P Rajbhar, a party leader claimed, amid a meeting between the Dalit outfit leader and the former Uttar Pradesh minister in Lucknow on Monday.. .

