Auto driver held for obscenity after teen girl alerts cops

An autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly making obscene gestures and sexually harassing an 18-year-old girl, Goregaon police said on Monday. An official identified the accused as Ashok Manilal Kharvi (49).

"On Saturday, Kharvi started masturbating when he was ferrying the victim in his autorickshaw. She managed to get off the vehicle and then alerted the police through Twitter. She also took a photograph of the vehicle and shot a video of the accused. He was arrested and will be produced in court on Tuesday," the official said..

