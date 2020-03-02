Will work on Delhi riot cases on priority & submit report within week: FSL

The Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini will handle the cases related to northeast Delhi communal violence on a priority basis and submit report within a week, an official said on Monday. FSL director Deepa Verma visited the affected areas in Bhajanpura and Dayalpur to take stock of the work being done by her multiple teams.

"Our laboratory has taken up these cases on priority. I hope that the result will be submitted very soon to investigating agencies," she said. Verma said this is the first time they are dealing with an incident of this magnitude and spread over such a huge area.

"We will also assess the situation whether we need technological upgrade in future to deal with such cases," she said. Sanjeev Gupta, in-charge, the Crime Scene Division, said multiple teams have been deployed across the violence-affected areas to collect samples.

"They have collected burnt items and will assess what chemical was used to burn them. We will submit our report within a week," he said. The Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Photo teams of the FSL are working on the case.

Verma said the crime scene team has covered the maximum spots of riots and still they are regularly responding the calls of Special Investigation Team. Rajnish Kumar Singh, the assistant public relations officer of the laboratory, said the investigation team has asked them to mention about the incidents of firing, fire, and murder..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

