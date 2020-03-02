Left Menu
Development News Edition

We had made all preparations for hanging: Tihar authorities

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 22:14 IST
We had made all preparations for hanging: Tihar authorities

Delhi's Tihar Prison authorities had made all necessary preparations for the hanging of four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-and-murder case which was scheduled for Tuesday, officials said Monday. However, on Monday evening, a city court deferred the hanging till further orders. Postponing the execution, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said the hanging cannot be carried out pending disposal of Pawan Gupta's mercy plea before the President, observing any condemned convict must not meet his "Creator" with grievance against courts for not acting fairly on the opportunity to exhaust legal remedies

"We had made all the necessary arrangements for the execution of the four convicts which was scheduled for Tuesday at 6 AM. Now, the execution has been postponed and we are waiting for the further order by the court," a senior jail official said. The hanging of the four men -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan -- who are lodged in Tihar jail, was fixed for March 3 in Tihar jail on a court order. "We had checked the ropes. Hangman was called and dummy executions were carried out," another senior jail official said

Barring Pawan, the other three had in the previous weeks moved curative petitions and mercy pleas which were all dismissed. The first date of execution -- January 22 -- fixed on January 7 was postponed by the court to February 1. But on January 31, the court indefinitely postponed the hanging. On February 17, the court again issued fresh date for execution of death warrants for March 3 at 6 AM. The court in its orders observed that the four convicts cannot be hanged since a mercy plea of one or the other convict was pending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways cancels some flights to United States as coronavirus hits demand

British Airways on Monday said it was cancelling some flights from London to the the United States to match reduced demand for flying due to the impact of a new coronavirus on consumer sentiment.The airline said it was also cancelling some ...

Sterling slides broadly as Brexit talks begin

Sterling fell broadly on Monday, hitting new four-and-a-half month lows against a strengthening euro as traders took a cautious view at the start of talks between Britain and the European Union on their relationship after Brexit.Around 100 ...

Turkey using refugees to pressure EU 'unacceptable': Merkel

Berlin, Mar 2 AFP German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday it was unacceptable for Turkey to pressure the EU on the backs of refugees as thousands, some fleeing fighting in northern Syria, sought to enter the bloc. I find it completely u...

U.S. military labs working to develop coronavirus vaccine -top U.S. general

U.S. government military laboratories are working to develop a vaccine for the fast-spreading coronavirus, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday.The military labs are in fact working very consistently, not only on that va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020