Vistara unveils India's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Vistara on Monday unveiled its first wide-body aircraft, India's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which arrived in Delhi on February 29 from Boeing's production facility in Everett, Washington.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 02-03-2020 23:37 IST
  Created: 02-03-2020 23:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Vistara on Monday unveiled its first wide-body aircraft, India's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which arrived in Delhi on February 29 from Boeing's production facility in Everett, Washington. "This magnificent aircraft signals the advent of world-class air travel for millions of Indians. And it also tells the world that Vistara has arrived," Bhaskar Bhat, Chairman, Vistara was quoted as saying in a statement.

The statement informed that Vistara's new cabin products in Business, Premium Economy and Economy are designed to suit the preferences of today's global citizens. It stated that Vistara's Dreamliners feature 30 Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, upholstered in premium genuine leather that recline into fully-flat beds and offer direct aisle access to every passenger in the cabin.

The separate and private Premium Economy cabin has 21 seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, also upholstered in premium genuine leather. Economy Class has 248 seats in 3-3-3 configuration covered with high-quality breathable fabric, considered best for long-haul flights. A high literature pocket ensures greater legroom, meeting the comfort needs of any passenger on a long flight and offering the best value for money.

"Vistara's IFE system will provide passengers a rich multimedia library of nearly 700 hours of wide-ranging engaging content that includes movies, TV shows and audio compilations of various genres as well as games. It also includes a superior map experience with 3D flight path map and flight tracker," the statement read. "The aircraft is equipped with wireless connectivity, which will allow passengers to access the internet through onboard Wi-Fi, 3G mobile data through GSM and GPRS for SMS and MMS services, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. Vistara will be the first Indian carrier to offer inflight connectivity to its passengers," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

