Men detained for gang-rape in Udaipur

Police here have detained a few men for allegedly raping a woman, additional superintendent of police, Anant Kumar said.

Additional superintendent of police, Anant Kumar speaking to ANI on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Police here have detained a few men for allegedly raping a woman, additional superintendent of police, Anant Kumar said. The incident took place on Sunday night when the woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by at least four men in a moving car.

On Monday, police detained a few accused and started an investigation in the case. "Her statement has been taken. Following initial questioning, we detained 2-3 people, the case will be solved soon," Kumar said. (ANI)

