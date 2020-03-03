Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia, NZ sign collaboration Indigenous arrangement

Minister for Indigenous Australians, the Hon Ken Wyatt AM, MP, said Australia and Aotearoa-New Zealand have similar experiences and can learn from each other ways to improve the lives of Indigenous peoples.  

Australia, NZ sign collaboration Indigenous arrangement
“Australia and Aotearoa-New Zealand are privileged to have such strong indigenous cultures and we believe there is more we can learn from each other by confirming and expanding our collaboration,” Minister Wyatt said.   Image Credit: Twitter(@NZAustralia)

Australia and Aotearoa-New Zealand today signed a collaboration arrangement bringing the two countries' Indigenous peoples and policymakers closer together to promote economic, social and cultural advancement.

Minister for Indigenous Australians, the Hon Ken Wyatt AM, MP, said Australia and Aotearoa-New Zealand have similar experiences and can learn from each other ways to improve the lives of Indigenous peoples.

"Australia and Aotearoa-New Zealand are privileged to have such strong indigenous cultures and we believe there is more we can learn from each other by confirming and expanding our collaboration," Minister Wyatt said.

"Our two countries are on a continuing journey of truth-telling about the history of our respective indigenous peoples and we are both committed to taking important steps towards healing and reconciliation.

"Through joint activities under the arrangement, we can develop greater capability within our governments and indigenous organisations and communities so we can learn from successes and identify ways that we can assist each other with some of the challenges we face," Minister Wyatt said.

Minister for Māori Development, the Hon Nanaia Mahuta, said Indigenous to Indigenous relationships on matters of culture, trade, and innovation is a vital part of projecting and protecting indigenous interests globally.

"We are sending a strong and positive message that we both place great importance on building capacity to listen to and address matters that affect our indigenous peoples.

"Progressing indigenous issues is an ongoing journey and an area that we are both passionate about. This collaboration represents a partnership between our nations and serves as a framework to co-design activities that help meet the aspirations and needs of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Māori communities," Minister Mahuta said.

Minister Wyatt and Minister Mahuta intend to hold annual meetings and facilitate ongoing dialogues between the heads of their respective agencies and staff at multiple levels. "These people-to-people links will allow us to share best practice approaches and learnings that benefit both our countries and improve the lives of our people," Minister Wyatt said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia's Constitutional Court rules against legalizing abortion in first 16 weeks of pregnancy

Colombias Constitutional Court ruled on Monday against legalizing abortions in up to the first 16 weeks of pregnancy and said the procedure would continue to be allowed in just three specific cases.The decision dashed the hopes of those who...

Peace deal with Taliban is conditions-based agreement: US Defence Secretary

The peace deal signed with the Taliban in Doha over the weekend is a conditions-based agreement, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has said, reiterating that this is an important first step towards a political solution to end the war in Afgha...

Tennis-WTA cancels Kunming Open due to coronavirus outbreak

The womens Kunming Open tennis tournament scheduled to begin in April in Chinas Anning city has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the WTA Tour said on Tuesday. The April 27-May 3 claycourt event, which features 32 singles play...

Buttigieg endorses Biden as moderate Democrats close ranks around former vice president

Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Bidens presidential candidacy on Monday in a meeting between the two former rivals on the eve of crucial Super Tuesday voting as moderate Democrats rallied around the former vice president to strengthen his chall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020