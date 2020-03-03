Woman killed in HP's Kullu after boulder hits her

A 36-year-old woman died after being hit by a boulder during road construction work in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, the police said

Nara Devi, a resident of Tinder village, died at Gahar near Tinder in Banjar tehsil on Monday, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said

A case under sections 336 (act endangering life), 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.