AMU VC urges alumni to help people hit by Delhi violence

Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Professor Tariq Mansoor has in a letter urged alumni and people of the educational institute to voluntarily contribute to the rehabilitation of the members of affected families in recent incidents of violence in North-East Delhi, said University PRO Omar Saleem Peerzada on Monday.

"Irrespective of caste, creed and religion, we will help the sufferers. The Vice-Chancellor has written a letter asking people to come forward to help the people. The VC has sanitized people to help these people in rehabilitation," he said while speaking to media.

At least 47 people were killed and around 200 sustained injuries in the North-East Delhi violence last week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.