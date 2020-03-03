Paramilitary conducts flag march in northeast Delhi; no new incidents of violence reported

Paramilitary forces conducted flag marches and damage assessment teams scoured the violence-hit areas in northeast Delhi, where the situation remained tense but peaceful on Tuesday. Help trickled in the heavily-guarded riot-hit areas, with people carrying sacks of ration and milk cans in their vehicles.

However, many complained of receiving no medical or legal help from the government. Hundreds of violence-hit people, displaced from Shiv Vihar, one of the worst-affected areas, have taken refuge at shelter homes in Chaman Park.

They claimed that no help had come from the central or the Delhi government. At a helpdesk set up by some lawyers, many people came to seek assistance to visit their houses in Shiv Vihar. The violence hit the businesses hard. Many shops continue to remain shut.

"Only a few shops, generally the grocery stores, are open. The big showrooms are still shut as owners are not willing to take any risk," a shopkeeper said. The authorities maintained that the situation remained calm in the area, with no fresh violence reported, even as the police arrested 40 people across the national capital for allegedly spreading rumours of violence that had triggered panic in the city on Sunday night.

Police have been conducting flag marches and holding meetings with locals in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad, which witnessed a deadly communal violence over the amended citizenship law last week. Schools in the area will remain closed till March 7..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.