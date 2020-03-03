Leopard crushed by truck in MP''s Seoni, driver arrested

A one-year-old leopard was runover and killed by a speeding truck on National Highway 44which passes through the buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve inSeoni in Madhya Pradesh, a forest department official said onTuesday

The leopard was crossing the four-lane road nearGandatola village in the reserve's Rukhad buffer zone when atruck, having Bengaluru registration, crushed it on Mondaynight, PTR in charge superintendent SK Jauhari told PTI

"The driver has been arrested under provisions of theWildlife Protection Act and the truck seized. The leopard wascremated as per protocol," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.