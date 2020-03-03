Pak Army shells areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in the early hours of Tuesday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, an official said

"At about 0330 hours today, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankot and Mendhar sectors", a defence spokesperson said

The Army retaliated befittingly, and the firing and shelling have stopped around 5 am, the spokesperson added. PTI ABHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

