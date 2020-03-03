One killed, several injured as bus hits car, overturns

Wayanad (Kerala), Mar 3 (PTI): One person was killedand several others were injured, one of them seriously, when abus overturned after colliding with a car near here onTuesday, police said

The deceased was Vipin, a native of Wayanad, thepolice said

The seriously injured person has been taken toKozhikode Medical College Hospital while others are beingtreated at a nearby hospital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

