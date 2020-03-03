Staff told to self-quarantine after individual who dined at restaurant diagnosed with coronavirus: Hyatt Regency Delhi

The Hyatt Regency Delhi has asked its staff to go on a self-quarantine procedure for 14 days after an individual who dined at their La Piazza restaurant last week was diagnosed with coronavirus. "Government authorities recently confirmed that an individual who dined at La Piazza restaurant at Hyatt Regency Delhi on February 28, has been diagnosed with COVID-19," Julian Ayers, General Manager, Hyatt Regency Delhi said in a statement.

"All colleagues who were present at the restaurant on February 28 have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. The restaurant has also started to conduct daily temperature checks for all colleagues and contractors when they enter and exit the building," the statement read. Further, Ayers said since receiving this news, the hotel has enacted elevated precautionary operational protocols.

"At this time, we do not have any confirmed cases to report among our colleagues. We will continue to assist government authorities with any further questions or needs they may have," said Ayers. Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported from India on Monday, one each from Delhi and Telangana.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

