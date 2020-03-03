MP: Sex racket busted in Bhopal, 10 arrested

A sex racket was busted on Tuesdayin Barkhedi area of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh leading to thearrest of 10 people, including four women, police said

The state's director general of police had received acomplaint that a sex racket was being operated in Barkhediarea following which a raid was conducted, said AdditionalSuperintendent of Police (Crime) Nischal Jhariya

"We arrested kingpin Gayatri Veer Singh (40), whoclaims to be doctor, three women in the 20-30 age group, andsix men who were customers," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

