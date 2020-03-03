Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committee calls for resolution of foreign nationals situation

“It is untenable that the situation continues to persist, despite numerous attempted interventions that have not yielded desirable results. We would like to urge refugees to comply with the laws of the country and with the by-laws of the City of Cape Town,” Bongo said.

Committee calls for resolution of foreign nationals situation
Bongo also called for the full implementation of the City of Cape Town by-laws and the recently attained court order to ensure that the matter is brought to an end. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs Chairperson, Advocate Bongani Bongo, has called for an immediate resolution of the situation involving foreign nationals, who were located outside the Central Methodist Mission Church in Cape Town.

"It is untenable that the situation continues to persist, despite numerous attempted interventions that have not yielded desirable results. We would like to urge refugees to comply with the laws of the country and with the by-laws of the City of Cape Town," Bongo said.

Bongo also called for the full implementation of the City of Cape Town by-laws and the recently attained court order to ensure that the matter is brought to an end.

The chairperson said that he considers it unfortunate that the foreign nationals have persisted to undermine the laws of this country, as a way of forcing the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to act in a way that is only satisfactory to them, despite information that the UNHCR is unable to assist.

Furthermore, the chairperson said Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, has informed the committee that he had held numerous interactions with the countries of foreign nationals, saying they are willing to relocate however, these countries are unwilling to assist.

"The actions of the refugees are even more concerning considering that the xenophobia they refer to is not a factor in Cape Town. South Africa welcomes refugees and asylum seekers, especially in the context of our history, but the pre-condition of any country accepting refugees is that the laws of the receiving country will be respected at all times," Bongo said.

While the committee is against the use of force, Bongo noted that it is of the view that adherence to laws will prevent such actions in the future.

"The committee hopes that a reasonable resolution to this standoff can be found, especially for the women and children caught up in this standoff. The committee calls on the refugees to consider reintegrating into the communities they came from before the start of the protest, to enable children to go back to school.

"Furthermore, each individual must apply through the UNHCR process for further assistance. The committee further calls on all levels of government to work together with the UNHCR and the refugees to find amicable solutions to the challenges the refugees face," the chairperson said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey, Russia face off in Syria as fighting escalates, plane shot down

Turkey shot down a Syrian government warplane on Tuesday over northwest Syria, where fighting has intensified in recent days, bringing Turkish and Russian forces close to direct conflict in the battle over the last swathe of Syria still hel...

Violence resurges in protest-racked Chile, nearly 300 arrested

A resurgence of violence ripped across Chile late on Monday evening, leading to hundreds of arrests, according to the interior ministry, and temporarily shutting down some public transportation in the capital Santiago. The city of 6 million...

Ireland announce squad for T20I series against Afghanistan

Cricket Ireland on Tuesday announced its 14-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. Ireland will play three T20Is with Afghanistan in India, starting from March 6. The 21-year-old uncapped wicket-keeper batsman Stephen D...

Greek PM says migrant crisis has become assymetrical threat

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday a migrant crisis on its borders with Turkey was an assymetrical threat to the borders of the European Union.Mitsotakis said he hoped the crisis would serve as a wake up call for Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020