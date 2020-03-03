Arunachal govt to revive ICAR horticulture project

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday said it will try to revive a project to set up Regional Research Station of the Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH) at Dirang in West Kameng district. After the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) approved the establishment of the Regional Research Station at Dirang in 2014, the state government allotted 30 acres of land for it, Horticulture Minister Tage Taki informed the Assembly.

The horticulture department has no role in executing the project as the CITH is administered and monitored by the ICAR director general, Taki said while responding to a query by BJP MLA Phurpa Tsering. Responding to a supplementary question, Taki said he had written a letter to the ICAR DG for reviving the project.

Taki dismissed rumours that the project would be shifted to another place and assured the members to put all his efforts to establish the research station at Dirang and to clear it from the ICAR after April..

