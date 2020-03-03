Left Menu
Wanted criminal arrested from Gurgaon

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 18:51 IST
A most-wanted criminal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices from Gurgaon on Tuesday, police said. The criminal, Jitender Maan alias Gogi, was arrested along with Kuldeep Naan alias Fajja, Kapil alias Gaurav and Rohit alias Moi, they said.

The Special Cell was on the trail of Gogi, Fajja and Gaurav for a long time. On Tuesday morning, they were traced to Gurgaon and their hideout surrounded, a senior officer said. "Police got a tip-off on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and visited Kherki Daula Toll Plaza in Gurgaon, Haryana. When police reached the toll, they got information that Gogi, along with his gang members, was residing in a flat at Mapsko Casabella, Sector-82, Gurgaon," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said.

Accompanied by a SWAT team, the special cell personnel moved towards Gogi's flat. Police surrounded the entire B-4 block. Finding no escape route, they surrendered before police, the police said. Delhi and Haryana police had announced a reward of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh, respectively, for Gogi's arrest.

Fajja carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head announced by the Delhi Police. Rohit carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head from the Delhi Police and Rs 1 lakh from the Haryana Police.

Kapil is the newest member of this gang, the police said. During verification, it was found that he was involved in a double murder in Saharanpur. He is an absconding life convict in this case. He was also found involved in an Arms Act case in Hisar, DCP Chandra said.

Six imported pistols, over 70 live cartridges and one Hyundai i20, stolen from Paschim Vihar police station area, were recovered from the arrested persons, the police said. The car recovered was used by them in the murder of a Pawan Anchil Thakur (32), who they suspected was supporting Gogi's rivals, in Delhi's Rohini last month. The accused had fired 48 rounds at him, of which 26 hit him, killing him on the spot, they said..

