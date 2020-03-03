Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left, Congress lawyers take out anti-CAA rally in city

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:04 IST
Left, Congress lawyers take out anti-CAA rally in city

Lawyers owing allegiance to the Left parties and Congress took out a rally in the city on Tuesday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. The rallyists, carrying placards with slogans 'We oppose CAA', 'We oppose NRC', walked the 2 km distance from Mallickbazar to Park Circus crossing.

Hundreds of lawyers of Calcutta High Court and lower courts in the city joined the rally by 'Lawyers for Democracy'. "We also condemn the communal violence in Delhi which claimed many lives," one of the protesting lawyers said.

The forum had taken out a rally on the same issue earlier last month..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Power Draft ready but more work needed before tabling it, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced said that the draft White Paper on Power Purchase Agreements PPAs signed by the previous government was ready but more work was needed on it before tabling it in the House. ...

Maha CM asks officials to prepare emergency road plan for TAPS

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked officials to prepare a road plan for quick evacuation in case of an emergency at the Tarapur Atomic Power Station in Maharashtras Palghar district. TAPS, built with help from USAs General Ele...

SC rejects plea challenging bail granted to Swami Chinmayanand in sexual exploitation case

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand in a sexual exploitation case lodged by a law student. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Nav...

France threatens to control prices of face masks

A French official on Tuesday threatened to issue a decree controlling prices of face masks and disinfectant gels used to protect against the virus outbreak if an investigation shows they are being sold at unfairly high prices. Economy Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020