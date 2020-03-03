Left, Congress lawyers take out anti-CAA rally in city

Lawyers owing allegiance to the Left parties and Congress took out a rally in the city on Tuesday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. The rallyists, carrying placards with slogans 'We oppose CAA', 'We oppose NRC', walked the 2 km distance from Mallickbazar to Park Circus crossing.

Hundreds of lawyers of Calcutta High Court and lower courts in the city joined the rally by 'Lawyers for Democracy'. "We also condemn the communal violence in Delhi which claimed many lives," one of the protesting lawyers said.

The forum had taken out a rally on the same issue earlier last month..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.