Left, Congress lawyers take out anti-CAA rally in city
Lawyers owing allegiance to the Left parties and Congress took out a rally in the city on Tuesday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. The rallyists, carrying placards with slogans 'We oppose CAA', 'We oppose NRC', walked the 2 km distance from Mallickbazar to Park Circus crossing.
Hundreds of lawyers of Calcutta High Court and lower courts in the city joined the rally by 'Lawyers for Democracy'. "We also condemn the communal violence in Delhi which claimed many lives," one of the protesting lawyers said.
The forum had taken out a rally on the same issue earlier last month..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Citizenship Amendment Act
- Calcutta High Court
- Delhi
ALSO READ
SP, BSP, Congress stage walkout in UP Assembly
EROS Group Felicitated with the Prestigious ‘Brand of the Year’ Award at ET NOW Global Real Estate Congress 2020, in Mumbai
Congress leaders want Priyanka Gandhi as RS nominee from MP
MP Congress wants Priyanka Gandhi to be sent to Rajya Sabha
Congress hails SC verdict on permanent commission to women Army officers