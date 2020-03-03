Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal govt working towards uplift of Puroik community:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:18 IST
Arunachal govt working towards uplift of Puroik community:

The Arunachal Pradesh government is taking steps to uplift the Puroik community, a tribe that has traditionally been slaves, and bringing them at par with other communities of the state, Social Justice and Empowerment and Tribal Affairs Minister Alo Libang said on Tuesday. Responding to a short-duration discussion by JD(U) MLA Hayeng Mangfi in the Assembly on the backwardness of the community, Libang admitted that Puroiks are being subjected to social and economic discrimination.

He said awareness would be generated among people so that Puroiks are freed from bonded labour. The minister informed the House that the state government had constituted the Puroik Welfare Board in 2017.

He said the state government has imparted vocational training to 80 members of the community and jobs were given to eight of them. "We are constructing one boys and a girls hostel for Puroiks with intake strength of 50 students each. The state government is planning to provide Rs 2 lakh grant each to 120 members of the community for starting businesses," he said.

Libang said five Puroik girls have been sent to Karnataka to undergo GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) course and will be recruited soon. The minister appealed to the legislators of the Puroik-inhabited districts to make efforts to ensure that they are not mistreated by other communities.

He also asked the MLAs to forward suggestions on ways to improve the condition of Puroiks and provide them with a platform so that members of the community could contest in panchayat elections. The Puroiks, earlier called as Sulungs, are one of the indigenous tribes of the state and have a total population of 8,977 as per latest census data.

They are spread over East Kameng, West Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi and Papum Pare districts. Initiating the discussion, Mangfi said the Puroiks are being suppressed politically, socially and economically.

"They are being treated like animals and they can be sold and bought for domestic and other needs," he said. The JD(U) member said the community does not even have voting rights and only 34 Puroiks have so far been employed in the government sector.

Though slavery was officially banned in 1976, it reportedly still exists in some parts of the state because of which the livelihood of Puroiks has been affected, Mangfi said. "Though Puroiks were settled in Naharlagun and other places as per recommendations of a high-powered committee constituted by the state government, their houses were forcefully taken by other communities or bought at throwaway prices," he said.

Mangfi suggested that the state government should settle the Puroiks by properly demarcating their lands besides providing them healthcare, education and other facilities. He also suggested that members of the community be given reservation in Group C and D category jobs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Aizawl to get 2 new pedestrian bridges

Two pedestrian bridges will be built in Aizawl to ease traffic movement, deputy chief minister Tawnluia said on Tuesday. The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has in-principle approved the proposal of setting up pedestrian bridges...

Cabinet secy holds meeting to review preparedness for coronavirus outbreak

A day after three fresh cases of novel coronavirus were reported in India, the cabinet secretary on Tuesday held a meeting to review and assess actions being taken for containing COVID-19. The cabinet secretary held the review meeting with ...

Rupee dives below 73 mark, hits 16-month low on forex outflows, crude surge

Falling for the third consecutive session, the rupee on Tuesday slumped 43 paise to close at a 16-month low of 73.19 against the US dollar as investor sentiment remained fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus, and rising crude...

Power Draft ready but more work needed before tabling it, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced said that the draft White Paper on Power Purchase Agreements PPAs signed by the previous government was ready but more work was needed on it before tabling it in the House. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020