Northern Rly Central Hospital sets up dedicated ward for suspected coronavirus cases

Northern Railway Central Hospital has set up a dedicated ward for clinically suspected cases of the novel coronavirus in New Delhi, the Indian Railways said on Tuesday. It said the facility will help in countering the emerging threat of the virus, that has spread to over 60 countries and claimed over 3,100 lives since its outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

On Monday, two fresh cases of the virus were reported in India, including one in Delhi. By Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases in India went up to six, including three from Kerala who have recovered. Blood samples of more suspected cases are being tested for a confirmation.

Two private schools in Noida have been ordered shut for coming days and several people, including the family members of the Delhi man who has tested positive for the virus, have been quarantined. "One dedicated ward for clinically suspected cases has been established at Northern Railway Central Hospital New Delhi with personnel protective disposable dress for both paramedics and patients," the railways said.

"A lecture on 'Dos and Don'ts' by health educators along with railway doctors in railway colonies, clubs, health units, gathering shall be done," it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.