DGCA orders airlines, airports to take specific measures to combat coronavirus
As coronavirus cases spread across the country, the DGCA on Tuesday asked airlines and airports to take specific measures such as providing protective gears like surgical masks and gloves to crew members and passengers and having multiple hand sanitising points in terminals
The aviation regulator stated that airports and airlines must ensure that each aircraft arriving from South Korea, Japan and Italy is subjected to disinfection process before the boarding begins for the next flight on the plane
"All ground handling staff entering inbound and outbound international flights shall be provided with personnel protective equipments (PPEs) and such PPEs shall be disposed of in an appropriate manner after each flight," the DGCA circular said. PPEs stand for protective gears like surgical masks, gloves, disposable shoe covers, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- DGCA
- South Korea
- Italy
- Japan
ALSO READ
Domestic air passenger traffic increased by 2.2 per cent in January: DGCA
Domestic air passenger traffic up by 2.20 pc in Jan 2020, says DGCA
DGCA proposes testing of aviation personnel for psychoactive substances
DGCA to examine flight crew, air traffic controllers for psychoactive substances like cannabis
DGCA proposes testing of aviation personnel for psychoactive substances