Bengaluru City Crime Branch conducts raid at gambling club, 16 arrested

As many as 16 people were arrested and Rs 22 lakh were seized after the Bengaluru City Crime Branch on Tuesday conducted raid at a gambling club at Residency Road.

Owner Uday Gowda was not present in the club when the raid took place.

More details are currently awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

