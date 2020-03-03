Left Menu
Curfew in Shillong and its adjoining areas continues

In the backdrop of clashes between Khasi Students' Union (KSU) members and non-tribals, the District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills district, on Tuesday under Section 144 CrPC has promulgated curfew in Shillong agglomeration and its adjoining areas with effect from 9

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shillong (Meghalaya)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of clashes between Khasi Students' Union (KSU) members and non-tribals, the District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills district, on Tuesday under Section 144 CrPC has promulgated curfew in Shillong agglomeration and its adjoining areas with effect from 9:00 pm today till 6:00 am tomorrow. The areas under curfew will be Municipal area, cantonment, areas under Mawlai Block, Mawpat Block, Myllieum Block, Madanrting, Mawblei, Laitkor, Nonkesh, Umlyngka, Mawdiangdiang, Diengiong and Siejiong

The curfew was earlier imposed on February 28, 29 and March 2. There was a KSU meeting in Ichamati on Friday afternoon. At around 3 pm, after the meeting, clashes broke out between KSU members and local non-tribals of the area, the police said in a statement.

"Thereafter, the KSU members burnt a haystack at the edge of the market and attempted to burn a house. The non-tribals retaliated and stoned one bus carrying KSU members. One local taxi, which had gone to collect the KSU members from the Ichamati market after the clashes, was damaged, one vehicle of the EAC J Umdor, MCS also got damaged. Four members of KSU were injured, two were sent to Ichamati CHC and released, two were referred to Sohra CHC," the statement read. The person driving the local taxi, Lurshai Hynniewta, 35, succumbed to his injuries."Curfew has been imposed in Shillong agglomeration and adjourning areas and internet services have been suspended in the six districts of the Eastern Range as a precautionary measure," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

