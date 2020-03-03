Left Menu
Issue of permanent capital of Uttarakhand will be resolved: CM Rawat

  PTI
  • |
  Gairsain
  • |
  Updated: 03-03-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  Created: 03-03-2020 20:25 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday asserted that the issue of a permanent state capital will be resolved. He was responding to questions on a demonstration by the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and the Left parties outside the Assembly in Gairsain, where the Budget session is being held.

Dehradun does not enjoy the status of Uttarakhand's permanent capital. The Budget session of the Uttarakhand Assembly began here on Tuesday, with Governor Baby Rani Maurya highlighting steps taken by the state government to boost rural connectivity, industrialisation and e-governance.

Delivering her address on the inaugural day of the session, Maurya said the state government has introduced an integrated financial management system software for treasury computerisation under the national e-governance programme. Commenting on the governor's address, Rawat said it was a policy document summing up what the state government had done and what it was going to do.

A lot has been done for good governance, investment, water conservation, tourism, connectivity, agriculture and social welfare, the chief minister added. "Policies have been framed to boost investment. NCERT syllabus has been introduced in schools. 34 lakh people have been issued golden cards under the Atal Ayushman Yojana. Health sub-centres are being upgraded into health and wellness centres. Growth centres are being built to strengthen the economy of hill areas. Money has already been released for 83 growth centres," he said.

"Land for a mini secretariat in Bharadisain has been identified. Development and good governance are our priorities," he added. A number of new provisions have been made in the budget this year, Rawat said.

The chief minister asked employees who are on strike over reservation in promotions to rejoin their duties. "Government employees are as much accountable to people of the state as the government. They should understand their responsibility towards people and go back to work. Strike is no solution to a problem," he said.

The strike entered its second day on Tuesday, with general and OBC employees staging a march to Gairsain, demanding a government order in the light of a Supreme Court ruling which says reservation in promotions is not a fundamental right..

