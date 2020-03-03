Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 1.15 cr worth US dollars seized by CISF at IGI; six held

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:28 IST
Rs 1.15 cr worth US dollars seized by CISF at IGI; six held

About Rs 1.15 crore worth of "suspicious" US dollars have been seized and six people apprehended by CISF personnel in two instances at the Delhi airport, officials said on Tuesday. In the first case that took place at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Monday, a Dubai-bound passenger was intercepted by the security personnel as he allegedly concealed USD 90,000 in the false bottom of two bags he was carrying.

The approximate value of the currency is Rs 65.50 lakh and the passenger was handed over to the Customs authorities by the CISF, they said. In the second incident that was also reported on Monday at the same airport, a group of five passengers travelling to Bangkok were apprehended with USD 70,000 shared between them. The passengers tried to self-offload from their scheduled flight, as they apprehended trouble, but they were intercepted by CISF personnel and the value of the currency recovered from them is estimated to be worth Rs 50 lakh.

The five were handed over to the air intelligence unit of the Income-Tax Department present at the IGI, they said. "As the possession of huge foreign currency by the travellers in both the cases was found to be suspicious, the cases were handed over by the CISF personnel to the respective probe agencies," a senior official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala to step up vigil at airports, bus depots and railway

With new novel coronavirus cases being reported in the country, the Kerala government on Tuesday decided to step up vigil especially at airports, bus depots and railway stations. With the Centre issuing instructions to screen passengers com...

Pb assembly witnesses heated exchange between Randhawa, Majithia

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday witnessed heated exchanges between SAD legislator Bikram Singh Majithia and minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa after the former raised the issue of alleged deteriorating law and order in the state. &#160;&#16...

Twitter asks employees to work from home; TCS, HCL Tech instruct staff to avoid non-essential travel

Twitter has asked its employees to work from home while other tech giants like Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies instructed staff to avoid non-essential travel as IT firms put in place measures to safeguard workers against the ...

Goa govt orders school to suspend arrested anti-CAA activist

The Goa government on Tuesday asked a school to suspend an employee for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Lord Parshuram during an anti- Citizenship Amendment Act rally, an official said. Ramakrishna Jalmi, who works as a laborato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020