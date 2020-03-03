Maha CM asks officials to prepare emergency road plan for TAPS

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked officials to prepare a road plan for quick evacuation in case of an emergency at the Tarapur Atomic Power Station in Maharashtra's Palghar district. TAPS, built with help from USA's General Electric, was commissioned in October, 1969 and was the first instance of electricity production using nuclear energy in India.

Thackeray asked authorities to prepare the road plan while chairing a meeting in Mumbai on issues facing the district. Speaking on other issues, Thackeray asked authorities to take effective steps to curb malnutrition in children here and directed them to increase the number of beds in primary health centres and rural hospitals.

There was also a discussion on frequent low-intensity tremors in the region, an official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.