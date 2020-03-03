Jamiat urges Muslims, Hindus to jointly reject CAA, NRC, NPR

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Tuesday urged Muslims and Hindus to jointly reject the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). The politics of hate had divided the country once, and the country is again at the same juncture, Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Muslim body here. He made the remarks at a "Save Democracy" conference in Hyderabad.

"Muslims and Hindus must jointly reject CAA, NRC and NPR. In states, where the government is opposing the centre's laws, people can proactively reject it," he said. "Jamiat believes that CAA is an attack on the secular nature of India, and not a Hindu-Muslim issue. The secular character of the Constitution binds Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Jews, Buddists, and people of other religions," he said..

