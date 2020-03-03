Left Menu
Goa govt orders school to suspend arrested anti-CAA activist

  • PTI
  • Panaji
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:56 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 21:56 IST
The Goa government on Tuesday asked a school to suspend an employee for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Lord Parshuram during an anti- Citizenship Amendment Act rally, an official said. Ramakrishna Jalmi, who works as a laboratory assistant in Swami Vivekanand Vidya Prasarak Mandal's Higher Secondary School at Borim in South Goa, allegedly made the remarks during the anti-CAA rally on Saturday and was arrested by the Crime Branch the next day.

In a video of his speech which went viral, Jalmi can be heard speaking about Lord Parshuram who is considered as the creator of Goa. Director of Education Vandana Rao on Tuesday asked the school management to suspend him under section 11(3) of Goa School Education Act, 1984.

Rao said the school was an aided one and therefore the Goa School Education Act and Rules 1986 were applicable to all employees. Jalmi was arrested under sections 295 (A) and 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code for hurting religious sentiments.

