BJP leader Shaina NC''s husband files cheating case

Developer Manish Munot, city BJP spokesperson Shaina NC's husband, has filed a complaint with police alleging that he was duped of nearly Rs 8 crore in a loan transaction. A case has been registered at MRA Marg police station in South Mumbai and the Economic Offences Wing is conducting probe, said senior inspector Ananda Hogade.

According to the complaint filed by Munot, one Mehul Parekh approached him in 2016 and said he wanted to buy a bungalow worth Rs 8.2 crore in suburban Chembur from Natwar Properties. Parkeh allegedly told Munot that he needed Rs 1.2 crore so that the deal could be completed, a police official said.

Munot allegedly loaned him Rs 1.2 crore at 21 per cent interest per annum. After a few months Parekh allegedly asked for another loan of Rs 1.5 crore, saying he would hand over title documents of the bungalow to as a collateral. Munot allegedly gave him further loan. Till August 2017, Parekh did not pay off either the principal or the interest, Munot alleged. He realised he had been duped when Natwar Properties approached the court against Parekh for allegedly violating `consent of sale' agreement, and also made Munot a party to the dispute.

At this point Munot realised that Parekh was not the official owner of the bungalow yet. A First Information Report under IPC section 420 (cheating) has been registered against Parekh and further probe was on, the police official said. No arrest has been made in the case yet..

