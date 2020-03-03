DGCA issues guidelines for prevention of COVID 19

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday issued a circular containing guidelines for the prevention of the spread of COVID 19. The circular has guidelines specific to ground handling staff, crew members, airport staff and airline operators. The staff has been advised to maintain personal hygiene and a sanitary environment on the aircraft and airport.

"All operators should ensure that all the aircraft arriving from South Korea, Japan and Italy are subjected to disinfection process after arrival in India, prior to commencing boarding of passengers for the next flight, on such airplanes," said a release by DGCA. "It shall be ensured that for all inbound international flights prior to the next movement of the aircraft, boarding of passengers shall commence only after thermal scanning/ immigration clearance of the incoming passengers has been obtained. In the event of any passenger is suspected of COVID-19 symptoms, the disinfection/ cleaning process of the aircraft will be carried out as specified above," it added. (ANI)

