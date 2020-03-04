Bihar govt to develop ''organic corridor'' in 13 districts

Bihar Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar on Tuesday said the state government will develop an "organic corridor" that will pass through 13 districts and assist in keeping the Ganga clean. Replying to a debate in the assembly on the agriculture department's budgetary demand of Rs 3,152.81 crore, Kumar said the Bihar government will promote organic farming in all the 38 districts from 13 districts at present from the 2020-21 fiscal.

"With a view to maintain the cleanliness and flow of the Ganga, the government has decided to develop 'organic corridor' along the river passing through 13 districts -- from Buxar to Bhagalpur," Kumar said, adding, Rs 155 crore has been sanctioned for the project. The minister also said implementation of the "agriculture roadmap" has given a major boost to both production and productivity.

The state government has launched a "Jal-Jiwan- Hariyali" drive last year under which Rs 24,524 crore will be spent over three years, he said. Kumar announced the setting up of 'Export Pack House' equipped with "modern facilities" in order to promote exports of agriculture produce.

The government would provide up to 90 per cent subsidy for setting up micro industries for better grading, sorting, packaging, processing, branding and marketing of horticulture crops, he said. Horticulture clusters are being developed under which 14 crops have been identified in 23 districts.

Five new agriculture colleges will be opened in Bihar, he said and added that selected farmers will be sent on foreign trips to understand the latest farming technology. The minister said Rs 2,745.82 crore has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of 56 lakh farmers under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

PTI AR RBT RBT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.