NGO chief summoned for remarks against state-run shelter home

  • PTI
  • Panaji
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 09:05 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 09:05 IST
Goa Women and Child Development department has summoned a local NGO chief who alleged irregularities at a state-run shelter home for women. In a video released on a social media platform last week, 'Savera' NGO chief Tara Kerkar alleged that the protective home for women, located at Merces near Panaji, was indulging in several irregularities.

State Women and Child Development director Deepali Naik issued a notice to Kerkar on Tuesday, asking the NGO head to appear before the department's office within seven days. In the notice, Naik said Kerkar made derogatory remarks against the state-run protective home in the video, thus damaging the image and reputation of the institution established for protection and rehabilitation of victims of sexual exploitation.

"You are requested to be present at this office within seven days of receipt of this letter with the proof of allegations made by you against the protective home, failing which action will be initiated against you for defaming the institution without any proof," the notice said. Kerkar could not be contacted for comments as she is in police custody after being booked in another case of kidnapping of a minor child.

The Vasco police arrested Kerkar on Sunday after a woman alleged that the NGO chief kidnapped her minor son and sold him to an unidentified person..

