44 kgs cannabis seized in Bengaluru, six drug peddlers nabbed
Six drug peddlers were taken into custody and 44 kgs cannabis seized from their possession here, police said on Wednesday. Four of them, including a woman, are from Andhra Pradesh and the other two from the city, they said "CCB arrests 6 drug peddlers.. seize 44 Kgs Cannabis drug.. sold mainly near schools & colleges.. further investigation on..", Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police Sandeep Patil tweeted.
The value of the drug seized on Tuesday was estimated to be Rs 23 lakh. The peddlers had brought the consignment by bus from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to sell the drugs to their own customers in Indiranagar and Mico Layout police station limits, they added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bengaluru City Police
- Sandeep Patil
- Visakhapatnam
- Indiranagar
ALSO READ
35 people evacuated from coronavirus-hit China return to Andhra Pradesh after quarantine ends
Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy launches Nadu-Nedu scheme
ACB conducts raids at 10 places connected to VMC town planning dept in Andhra Pradesh
2 held in Andhra Pradesh for blackmailing, extortion
YSRCP MLA begins march in support of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh