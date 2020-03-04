44 kgs cannabis seized in Bengaluru, six drug peddlers nabbed

Six drug peddlers were taken into custody and 44 kgs cannabis seized from their possession here, police said on Wednesday. Four of them, including a woman, are from Andhra Pradesh and the other two from the city, they said "CCB arrests 6 drug peddlers.. seize 44 Kgs Cannabis drug.. sold mainly near schools & colleges.. further investigation on..", Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police Sandeep Patil tweeted.

The value of the drug seized on Tuesday was estimated to be Rs 23 lakh. The peddlers had brought the consignment by bus from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to sell the drugs to their own customers in Indiranagar and Mico Layout police station limits, they added..

