Coronavirus: Will not celebrate Holi , says JP Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday announced that he will not celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan in the backdrop of the coronavirus threat. "The world is battling COVID-19 novel coronavirus. The countries and medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread. Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy," BJP President wrote on Twitter.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said till now there are 28 cases of coronavirus in the country and added that universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus. "Currently we are conducting the universal screening of flights coming from 12 countries. But now we will be conducting a universal screening of all passengers coming from all international flights. Everybody will be a part of the universal screening," Harsh Vardhan said at a press conference here.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday rose above 3,200 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,981. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. (ANI)

