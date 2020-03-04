Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parliament passes Electoral Amendment Bill to make voting easier

The Bill also allows for voting booths in supermarkets and malls on Election Day and for votes to be counted at a different place to the voting booth.

Parliament passes Electoral Amendment Bill to make voting easier
The Bill also means in the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes if there is disruption on election day. Image Credit: Wikimedia

People who find out on election day they are not on the electoral roll or their details are not up to date will now have their vote counted.

Parliament today passed the Electoral Amendment Bill which means the same rules applying during the advanced voting period will apply on election day. Voters can enroll and cast a vote at the same time. The Bill also allows for voting booths in supermarkets and malls on Election Day and for votes to be counted at a different place to the voting booth.

"We've made it easier for New Zealanders to exercise their democratic right to vote. Last election, around 19,000 potential voters were disenfranchised on voting day as they weren't enrolled, and thousands more didn't have their votes counted because their details weren't up to date," Minister of Justice Andrew Little says.

"That won't be repeated this year," says Andrew Little.

The Bill also means in the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes if there is disruption on election day.

The Bill makes changes to special votes that will improve vote issuing and counting processes at the 2023 general election.

The Bill will be followed by changes to the Electoral Regulations to improve the efficiency and timeliness of overseas, postal and dictation vote issuing and processing.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Padded helmets, safe tackling lower head injuries in youth footballers, says study

The use of padded helmets and safe tackling, blocking techniques greatly reduce the chances of head injuries in middle school football players, according to recent research. With youth players representing 70 percent of all amateur and prof...

Europe must support Turkey in Syria if it wants migrant solution: Erdogan

European countries must support Turkeys solutions in Syria if they want to resolve the migration crisis, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, accusing Europe of trampling on refugees rights. If European countries want to resolve t...

South Korea reports lowest new infections for a week

Seoul, Mar 4 AFP South Korea reported its lowest number of new novel coronavirus cases for a week Wednesday, as the government proposed a near-USD 10 billion additional budget to try to address the epidemics impact. Seoul announced 435 new ...

Slovak election winner seeks quick deal on new government

Slovakias Ordinary People OLANO party, winner of a parliamentary election, will aim to form a broad four-party coalition as soon as possible to secure a governing majority, its leader Igor Matovic said on Wednesday. I will try to form the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020