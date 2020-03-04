Left Menu
Development News Edition

Focusing on dynamic response that is below threshold of an all-out war: Army chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:07 IST
Focusing on dynamic response that is below threshold of an all-out war: Army chief

Apart from strengthening its conventional prowess, India is focusing on a dynamic response along its western and northern borders that is below the threshold of an all-out war, Army chief Gen M M Naravane said on Wednesday. India's northern border is aligned with China and the western border with Pakistan.

Addressing a seminar on land warfare here, the Army chief said the airstrikes on Balakot demonstrated that if one was skilful, escalation does not always lead to war. Moreover, he noted that the Indian Army was looking to tap blockchain technologies, lasers and directed energy weapons for possible military use. "On our part, that of the Indian Army, we have analysed carefully the changing character of war within the overall framework of conflict, as relevant to the Indian context," Gen Naravane said, adding, "The 'grey zone' and its varied nuances are receiving our concerted attention." "Apart from strengthening our conventional prowess, we are also focusing on dynamic response -- actions below the threshold of an all-out war –- and are refining our plans and capacities in this regard both, along the western and northern borders," the Army chief said. He also said kinetic and non-kinetic responses were being developed to address the threat.

The Army chief pointed out that Chinese dominance in the South China Sea showed small incremental steps -- none of them serious enough to warrant any action or reaction -- cumulatively achieved the aim without firing a single shot or inviting retaliatory action. The Chinese way of war, epitomised by thinkers such as Sun Tzu, has given a new lease and life to the concept of "non-contact or grey zone warfare", where one shed the binary approach to conflict, Naravane said.

He also asserted that the rise of non-state actors such as terrorists demands that victory in war is formulated in a nuanced manner. "The rise of non-state actors, such as insurgents, terrorists, transnational criminal networks combined with greater focus on individual's status consequently demands that victory needs to be formulated and achieved in a more nuanced way," the Army chief noted.

Victory no longer rests on the ability to inflict massive destruction but on the ability to wrestle popular support from one's opponent, he said. Terming it a "technological irony, Gen Naravane said the ISIS was far more adept in using social media for devastating effects as compared to the 21st century armies of the US and the UK.

Talking about a new phenomenon of showing military prowess below the threshold of an all-out conflict, he said, "The Houthi rebels attack on Riyadh airport and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and closer home, the Balakot airstrike saw these short, intense and escalatory cycles of military activity in full media glare, where sophisticated information narratives played an equally important role." For years, Indians were told that if and when the International Border (IB) between India and Pakistan is crossed it would escalate to a full-fledged war, the Army chief noted. "Balakot demonstrated that if you play the escalatory game with skill, military ascendancy can be established in short cycles of conflict that do not necessarily lead to war," he said.

Naravane said, "We have possibly entered the era of 'contested equality', wherein technology will make unequals, equal. Perhaps that is already happening -- the battle wining factor in future combat may not be numerical equivalence but technological superiority." "Brick and mortar military structures and capacities, will perhaps matter less; technological capacities in enabling domains like AI (artificial intelligence) and cyber will decisively tip the military balance," he said. "The Army is embracing low-hang technologies and inducting them with speed into our units and formations. "The military leveraging of emerging, disruptive domains is also receiving our concerted attention. Capacities in space, cyber and electronic warfare, similarly, are being given a boost. We are also looking at tapping blockchain technologies, lasers and directed energy weapons for possible military use," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Padded helmets, safe tackling lower head injuries in youth footballers, says study

The use of padded helmets and safe tackling, blocking techniques greatly reduce the chances of head injuries in middle school football players, according to recent research. With youth players representing 70 percent of all amateur and prof...

Europe must support Turkey in Syria if it wants migrant solution: Erdogan

European countries must support Turkeys solutions in Syria if they want to resolve the migration crisis, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, accusing Europe of trampling on refugees rights. If European countries want to resolve t...

South Korea reports lowest new infections for a week

Seoul, Mar 4 AFP South Korea reported its lowest number of new novel coronavirus cases for a week Wednesday, as the government proposed a near-USD 10 billion additional budget to try to address the epidemics impact. Seoul announced 435 new ...

Slovak election winner seeks quick deal on new government

Slovakias Ordinary People OLANO party, winner of a parliamentary election, will aim to form a broad four-party coalition as soon as possible to secure a governing majority, its leader Igor Matovic said on Wednesday. I will try to form the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020