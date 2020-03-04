Left Menu
Protests over Delhi violence mar LS proceedings for third day

  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:19 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:19 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the third day on Wednesday as opposition parties created uproar demanding an immediate discussion on the Delhi violence. The House was first adjourned soon after it met at 11 am, then at noon and finally for the day a little past 2 pm.

The Opposition parties were demanding an immediate discussion on Delhi violence but Parliamentary affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said it can be taken up on March 11 in the Lower House and on March 12 in Rajya Sabha. Not convinced, the opposition continued the protest storming the well on several occasions. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was not present during the day and the proceedings were chaired by presiding officers.

Amid din, the Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill was passed by the House. Opposition parties continued to demand resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and continued to chant slogans -- 'Modi Sarkar Shame Shame', 'Pradhan Mantri Jawab Do'.

Earlier, Congress members trooped into the Well shouting slogans and some of them displayed placards, demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Nearly 30 members from the Congress were in the Well. Some of them were heard asking where was the Speaker and also shouted 'we want justice'.

Despite the din, two questions were taken up during the Question Hour. Supplementaries to a query related to coal production was answered by Joshi, who is also the Coal Minister. Kirit Solanki, who was in the chair, told agitating members that Question Hour should continue.

As the ruckus continued, he adjourned proceedings till noon. Both Houses have been witnessing disruptions over Delhi violence since the second leg of the Budget session began on March 2..

