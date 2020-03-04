No change in India's nuclear doctrine: MEA

There has been no change in India's nuclear doctrine, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday. Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said India is committed to maintaining credible minimum deterrence and the policy of no-first-use of nuclear weapons.

"There has been no change in India's nuclear doctrine," he said. India has a declared nuclear no-first-use policy under which a country cannot use nuclear weapons as a means of warfare unless first attacked by nuclear weapons.

