Mines explode due to forest fire along the LoC in Poonch
Some mines exploded due to a forest fire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said
The fire broke out in the Pakistan side of the LoC and spread to the Indian side in Mendhar belt, resulting in the explosion, they said
Forest officials and the Army, along with locals, are engaged in dousing the fire, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
