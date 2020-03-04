Left Menu
IIM-C gets land in New Town for setting up satellite campus

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:09 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:09 IST
The West Bengal government has allotted a "prime" land to IIM Calcutta in New Town area for setting up a satellite campus, the institute said in a statement here on Wednesday. The move will support the premier B school's "ambitious plans" to strengthen and expand its programmes, the statement quoted the Director Anju Seth as saying.

"We are excited to pursue multiple strategic initiatives for the overall and holistic development of the Institute," she said. "These will be greatly facilitated by our presence in the New Town area with the finest civic and urban infrastructure in eastern India, easy access to Kolkata's international airport and proximity to the information technology hub of West Bengal," she added.

She also thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for granting the institute's request and allocating the land. IIM Calcutta is the first and oldest IIM in the country. By having a presence in New Town Kolkata, one of the most futuristic townships in India, the institute would secure growth opportunities which are paramount for global eminence, the Chairperson, Board of Governors of IIM-C, Shrikrishna Kulkarni, said in the statement.

"We have previously engaged with different arms of the government in the areas of entrepreneurship, business and professional development, and public policy. We take pride in these partnerships, hope and expect to further strengthen these for our mutual benefit," Kulkarni said..

