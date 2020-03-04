Former Pondy Assembly Speaker appointed as PCC president

Puducherry, Mar 4 (PTI): Former Speaker of Puducherry Assembly A V Subramanian has been appointed as the new president of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee. He succeeds A Namassivayam whohad held the post of PCC president since 2015 just a year before the present ministry came to power.

Namassivayam is now PWD Minister of the union territory. A PCC source here said on Wednesday that the AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has announced in a communication on Tuesday that the AICC president has appointed Subramanian as the president of the PCCwith immediate effect.

The source also said the AICC general secretary had pointed out that the party appreciated the contribution of the outgoing PCC president A Namassivayam. This is the second time Subramanian is piloting the party here as he had held the post in 2010.

He was earlier Speaker of the terriorial Assembly. He hails from Karaikal and is a civil engineer..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.