COVID-19: BMC urged to screen travellers at rly stations, toll

Members of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's standing committee on Wednesday urged the civic administration to screen travellers at railway stations and toll plazas for COVID-19. Expressing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, members asked the civic administration to provide details of the steps taken to control the spread of the virus.

The BMC informed the standing committee that until now 62 people were quarantined at an isolation facility at Kasturba Hospital and 400 people are being monitored as per the Union government's guidelines. "At present, only air travellers are being screened at Mumbai airport. However, since coronavirus cases have also been reported in Delhi and other cities of the country, passengers need to be screened at railway stations and toll plazas," said Vishakha Raut, the leader of the house in BMC.

Standing committee chairman and Shiv Senaleader Yashwant Jadhav directed the administration to check the possibility of screening at railway stations and toll plazas. PTI KK ARU ARU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.