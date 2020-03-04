Coronavirus : FM says govt ready for meaningful intervention if required

The government is working intensively to ensure meaningful intervention, if needed, to deal with the impact of unfolding coronavirus crisis on the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the government said all international passengers, and not just those from the 12 countries listed earlier, will henceforth be screened at the airports for the disease.

A total of 28 COVID-19 cases have been detected in India so far. Among them, one person is from Delhi, six of his relatives in Agra, 16 Italians and their Indian driver, one in Telangana and the three earlier cases in Kerala. Replying to a query regarding assessment of impact of the crisis on the economy, Sitharaman said she has held meetings with industry representatives along with secretaries.

The inputs were shared with different ministries of the government. She said work is going on "intensively" in different ministries and "working out something where a meaningful intervention from the government, if necessary, can be made".

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it was closely monitoring global as well as domestic situation regarding the impact of deadly coronavirus and ready to take necessary action to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets..

