Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elderly man dies waiting for bus while crew go on strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 18:31 IST
Elderly man dies waiting for bus while crew go on strike

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 4 (PTI): A 64-year-old man, who waited for several hours to board a government bus here fainted, and died on the way to hospital on Wednesday, police said. Though Surendran was given first aid by a woman waiting at the bus stop, he could not be saved, they said.

The incident occurred in the heart of the city during a five-hour lightning strike by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees. Buses were parked at several places in the city causing severe traffic snarls.

Many passengers, including patients, had a harrowing time waiting for the buses. Transport Minister A K Saseendran has sought a detailed report from the district collector.

PTI UD NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden won at least nine states in a strong showing on Super Tuesday while his main rival Bernie Sanders was on pace to pick up four, including California. With partial results in from all 14 Super Tuesday states an...

Prasa CRES to make payment of R22m for Cape Town by 15 March

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa Prasa says it is negotiating with the City of Cape Town regarding payments for services to Prasa Corporate Real Estate Solutions CRES.Prasa CRES is a division of Prasa, which was established to mana...

TAKE A LOOK-Carmakers find ways round Geneva motor show cancellation

Automakers turned to livestreams, conference calls and alternative venues on Tuesday after Swiss authorities cancelled the Geneva auto show due to the coronavirus epidemic.Following are Reuters main stories from the industry Bentley says Br...

Nigeria: Late veteran actor Pa Kasumu to be buried on April 3

Nigerian actor Olukayode Odumosu, also known as Pa Kasumu died recently at the age of 67 after an illness. His burial ceremony will be held in Abeokuta the capital city of Ogun State on Friday, April 3, where his remains will be finally int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020