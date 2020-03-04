Elderly man dies waiting for bus while crew go on strike

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 4 (PTI): A 64-year-old man, who waited for several hours to board a government bus here fainted, and died on the way to hospital on Wednesday, police said. Though Surendran was given first aid by a woman waiting at the bus stop, he could not be saved, they said.

The incident occurred in the heart of the city during a five-hour lightning strike by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees. Buses were parked at several places in the city causing severe traffic snarls.

Many passengers, including patients, had a harrowing time waiting for the buses. Transport Minister A K Saseendran has sought a detailed report from the district collector.

