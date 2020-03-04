Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourism placed on high agenda for growth, job creation: Mahlalela

“The South African government to date, signed a Memorandum of Understanding/Agreements with 27 countries across the globe, and continue to negotiate others with the aim to strengthen bilateral relations in the field of tourism,” Mahlalela said.

Tourism placed on high agenda for growth, job creation: Mahlalela
The TGCSA recently announced that the new and revised grading standards for South Africa were approved by the Minister of Tourism and implemented as of 01 April 2019. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

Tourism Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela says the government places tourism high on its agenda for sustainable growth and job creation.

"The South African government to date, signed a Memorandum of Understanding/Agreements with 27 countries across the globe, and continue to negotiate others with the aim to strengthen bilateral relations in the field of tourism," Mahlalela said.

Speaking at the official opening of the three-day Tourism Best Practice workshop currently underway in Kempton Park, near Johannesburg, attended by international delegates, Mahlalela said the potential of economic growth and development related to the tourism sector are fully recognized at both the continental and international levels.

"In the African context, the tourism sector is confronted with a number of issues, not only in its long-term development and prosperity but also in the strategic orientation including dealing with issues such as safety and security, as well as health challenges.

"It is important to develop a tourism action plan with the view to optimize the role of tourism as an engine and catalyst for economic development and growth in Africa, through the establishment of a conducive environment, regional cooperation advocacy and stakeholder participation," Mahlalela said.

Mahlalela told delegates attending the workshop that as experts in the sector, they need to respond to the needs and be innovative and strategic in ways to develop Africa as a destination tapping into various attractions across the continent without creating unfair competition.

He said in South Africa, the Tourism Grading Council is the only officially recognized quality assurance body for tourism products, in terms of the Tourism Act 3 of 2014.

"The Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA) operates as a business unit of South African Tourism (SAT) and is the only recognized and globally credible quality assurance body for tourism in our country," he said.

The TGCSA recently announced that the new and revised grading standards for South Africa were approved by the Minister of Tourism and implemented as of 01 April 2019.

The new grading criteria include the introduction of three new categories in the form of apartment hotels and small hotels, in which the luxury form (boutique hotels) would be incorporated.

Held under the theme "Quality Assurance-the integrated approach," the workshop will facilitate dialogue and an exchange of best practices in the area of grading and classification.

The objective of the workshop is to encourage countries to utilize grading and classification systems to give consistency to the quality image of a sub-region, to meet the demand of the market and to facilitate exchanges and rapprochement between sub-regional systems.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden won at least nine states in a strong showing on Super Tuesday while his main rival Bernie Sanders was on pace to pick up four, including California. With partial results in from all 14 Super Tuesday states an...

Prasa CRES to make payment of R22m for Cape Town by 15 March

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa Prasa says it is negotiating with the City of Cape Town regarding payments for services to Prasa Corporate Real Estate Solutions CRES.Prasa CRES is a division of Prasa, which was established to mana...

TAKE A LOOK-Carmakers find ways round Geneva motor show cancellation

Automakers turned to livestreams, conference calls and alternative venues on Tuesday after Swiss authorities cancelled the Geneva auto show due to the coronavirus epidemic.Following are Reuters main stories from the industry Bentley says Br...

Nigeria: Late veteran actor Pa Kasumu to be buried on April 3

Nigerian actor Olukayode Odumosu, also known as Pa Kasumu died recently at the age of 67 after an illness. His burial ceremony will be held in Abeokuta the capital city of Ogun State on Friday, April 3, where his remains will be finally int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020